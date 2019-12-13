BCSO: Armed robbery suspect barricaded inside Sleep Inn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the Sleep Inn in the 9200 block of Front Beach Road after a suspect barricaded himself inside the hotel.

Bo Brantley, a suspect in an armed robbery in Georgia and a second armed robbery at a gas station in Panama City Friday morning, barricaded himself inside a hotel for several hours until he surrendered.

Rooms were cleared during the incident and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team responded to the scene.

Officials say deputies were able to negotiate with Brantley until he gave up.

This is a breaking story and we will have more information as it becomes available.