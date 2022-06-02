LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford spoke to Bay District Schools administrators on Thursday, following the shooting in Uvalde, Texas last week.

Ford assured staff that school resource officers at each school were trained for potential shootings. He also reminded administrators of an app called the School Guard App. It allows teachers to immediately alert all deputies of a shooting at any school in the county.

“The administrators have certain teachers that are able to put that on their phone. And its sole purpose is to alert law enforcement in the event of an active shooter,” Ford said. “Now it doesn’t replace 911.”

Ford said the app worked more quickly than dialing 911.