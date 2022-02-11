PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 71-year-old Panama City man engaged in a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old he met on social media, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said Kenneth Claude Branum, 71, of Orlando Ave., Panama City, arranged a meeting with a juvenile by using a social media site. The two met on Jan. 30 at the victim’s house and engaged in sexual activity, they added.

“After this first encounter, the victim’s family found out and contacted the BCSO,” deputies wrote. “Investigators began an investigation into Branum. On Feb.10, 2022, Branum again contacted the victim in hopes of arranging another meeting.”

The meeting was scheduled and when Branum showed up at the victim’s home, he was intercepted in the driveway and arrested.

Branum stated he was at the residence to meet with the victim to engage in sexual activities, deputies wrote. Branum was charged with lewd and lascivious battery and traveling to meet a minor.