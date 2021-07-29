BCSO: 19-year-old raped victim under 12

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Malone man raped a child under the age of 12, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

Cody Owen Douglas Davenport, 19, is charged with capital sexual battery on a victim under 12. The victim told investigators about the abuse and described how Davenport got in bed with her committed the crimes when she was around 9 or 10 years old.

An investigation into the incident uncovered at least one other possible victim in the case.

Davenport is being held without bond in the Bay County Jail.