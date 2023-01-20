APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WMBB) — 50 teams are competing in this year’s annual Barbecue Cook-off in Apalachicola.

The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce’s ‘Butts and Clucks’ event brings in contestants from several states to see who can make the best barbecue.

$12,000 dollars worth of cash and prizes are on the table. The grand champion will win nearly $5,000 of it.

Thousands of pounds of chicken, brisket, and ribs will be seasoned, smothered, and smoked.

Everyone is welcome to attend this free event. Food Network will even be there shooting a new series featuring the barbecue at ‘Bucks and Clucks.’

Florida Barbecue Association’s board member John Solomon said no food will go to waste.

“All the teams donate their leftovers that they don’t turn in for competition to the Chamber and we actually box it up and give it to the Elder Care Community Council here in Franklin County,” Solomon said. “It can feed over 150 seniors for three weeks.”

To taste and judge the competition food, VIP tickets are available for $25 on-site at Battery Park.

Gates open Friday at noon and Saturday at 10 a.m.

The grand champion will be announced Saturday at 5:30.