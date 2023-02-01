Panama City, Fla. (WMBB) — Bayway, Bay County Public Transit, announced free rides to all Bay County residents this Saturday, Feb. 4, in celebration of Black History Month and the late Rosa Parks’ birthday.

Parks sparked the Montgomery bus boycott in Alabama when she refused to give up her seat to a white passenger, resulting in the 1956 U.S. Supreme Court decision that declared bus segregation unconstitutional.

To honor Rosa Parks’ efforts in the civil rights movement, February 4 was recently

designated “Transit Equality Day” by several organizations across the country.

This effort also promotes public transit as a right for all citizens and seeks to improve sustainability efforts in local communities.

“Rosa Parks was a true civil rights pioneer and it was her courage that eventually led to the desegregation of the nation’s public bus systems,” said Lamar Hobbs, Transit Programs Administrator of the Bay County Board of County Commissioners. “We’re excited to offer Bayway services to all community members free of charge this Saturday, February 4th, and hope this will encourage residents to utilize public transportation and experience how simple, safe, and sustainable public transit is.”