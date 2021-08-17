Bayou George residents still dealing with flooding from Tropical Storm Fred

PANAMA CITY, FLA. (WMBB) — Some Bayou George residents are still dealing with flooding after Tropical Storm Fred. On Tuesday, there was still about two feet of water on Zinnia Street.

“I’ve lost three-bedroom floors, floating floors,” resident Ron Eades said. “I lost a floor in my game room, it’s 25×14 and it’s all gone. And all these are brand new floors, brand new floors gone.”

Eades’ garage was flooded with water from the storm. As Tropical Storm Fred passed through Bayou George, there was about three feet more water than usual in the creek, Eades said.

“Right now we’ve got fans in our house trying to dry it out again because the water has receded,” Eades said.

Other houses around Eades’ were also dealing with flooding issues. His neighbor, Danny Hewitt recently replaced his flooring and purchased a new couch. Now, his floors are ruined and his couch was soaked by flooding into his home.

“I couldn’t afford the flood insurance on my home,” Hewitt said. “They wanted like $6,800 a year for the flood insurance.”

The furniture and flooring were purchased after Hurricane Sally, Hewitt said.

“I live on the next canal over and I’ve got about six inches of water came through my living room last night,” Hewitt said. “My floor’s approximately six months old so it’s really depressing having to deal with it again.”

Both homeowners hope that Bay County changes its draining policy. However, county officials told News 13 that the county drained Deer Point Dam in preparation for the storm.

There is a strict limit on how much the county is able to drain the dam since it is used for Bay County’s drinking water.