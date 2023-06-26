PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Sheriff Tommy Ford has responded after three people drowned in rough conditions in the Gulf of Mexico off Panama City Beach on Saturday.

“I’m beyond frustrated at the situation that we have with tragic and unnecessary deaths in the Gulf. I have watched while deputies, firefighters, and lifeguards have risked their lives to save strangers. I have seen strangers die trying to save their children and loved ones, including two fathers on Father’s Day,” he wrote on Facebook. “These same heroes, who have risked it all to save others, have been cursed and given the finger while trying to warn visitors of the life-threatening dangers.”

Kimberly Ann Mckelvy Moore, 39, of Lithonia, Georgia, Morytt James Burden, 63, of Lithia Springs, Georgia, and Donald Wixon, 68, from Canton, Michigan died Saturday according to the Panama City Beach Police Department.

Ford said the men and women of his agency have done everything they can to save lives even while people choose to ignore the law and go into the Gulf during double red flag conditions.

“We have used the tools provided by the county commission to fine violators $500 for entering the water on double red flags,” Ford wrote. “We don’t have the resources or time to cite every single person that enters the water but we do our absolute best to use it as a deterrent to entering the water. An arrest is only authorized upon a second offense unless the individual resists law enforcement.”

Ford said he and other agencies are doing on they can to solve the problem.

“We have been diligently working with the TDC, Commissioners and other partners to continually improve our response capabilities and messaging to make sure everyone knows the flag conditions,” Ford wrote. “Yet, people are still dying.”

He added that visitors also have a role to play.

“Government and law enforcement can only do so much in these situations. Personal responsibility is the only way to ensure that no one else dies. Please make the effort to know the flag status and stay completely out of the water,” Ford wrote. “I’m so proud of the men and women at the sheriff’s office and partner agencies that are giving their absolute best to save lives. Please be responsible and don’t put your life or theirs in danger.”