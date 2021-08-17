Bay Point prospective condo raises concerns for residents

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – A proposed new development at Bay Point is causing some issues with the current homeowners.

Bay County commissioners discussed the condominium project during a public hearing Tuesday.

Local Developer David Chapman wants to build a luxury condominium project on a plot of land he owns at Bay Point.

The nearly 10-acre property used to be the site of the old Bay County clubhouse and tennis courts.

“These parcels were owned by the original Bay Point developer, who created the DRI in 1986,” said Chapman.

That DRI, or Development of Regional Impact, currently allows a 5-story 70-unit condo building.

Chapman is asking the county to modify the DRI to allow up to a 100-foot tall building with 145-units.

But some of the potential project’s neighbors are concerned.

Catherine Seltzer Mitchell’s home is the closest.

“The parcels in question are physically located in the heart of our gated community. Yet, as currently structured, the future homeowners are not required to be a part of the bay point community association,” said Seltzer Mitchell.

Seltzer Mitchell wanted to know whether or not the condo owners would contribute to maintaining Bay Point’s infrastructure and operation costs.



“I’ve not told anyone that I won’t pay dues,” said Chapman.

Bay County Commissioner Philip “Griff” Griffitts said Mitchell’s concern is valid, but he believes the current homeowner’s association structure would change.

“I would think that most of the residents in those new developments would want the security protection, would want to enter through the private gates,” Griffitts said. “Those things I think are very important to people who buy million-dollar condos and I think that all will be worked out.”

Others question if the condo project will be compatible with the community.

“We understand Mr. Chapman has vested rights but we also understand that there is a fine balance in protecting the neighborhood rights too and so that’s what we are going to work through and I really believe we are going to get there,” Griffitts said.

Commissioner’s voted to ask the state Department of Economic Opportunity to look over the DRI amendment.