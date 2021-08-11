Bay Point Marina officials show off rebuild progress

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s been nearly three years since Hurricane Michael hit and destroyed much of Bay County.

Some businesses are done with repairs, but businesses like Bay Point Marina required more than repairs.

“Come to realize that fixing the Marina was not an option, so we’ve spent several months demoing several months in the planning phases, and several months in the permitting phase,” said Daniel Fussell, project manager.

After checking off requirements with the United States Army Corps of Engineers and Florida Department of Environmental Protection, RJ Gorman Marine Construction finally could get to work in January 2021.

“The first piling went in the ground. It actually went in this corner right here. I was the lucky one. RJ Gorman let me drive the first piling,” said Fussell.

The project is split into two phases and just the first phase alone costs an estimated $10 million to complete.

Currently, RJ Gorman and his crew are building 135 boat slips for boats ranging from 25-125 ft.

“At this facility, there should only be two phases provided the first phase goes well and the market in this area can sustain the business for the first phase,” said Fussell.

The second phase will make room for 240 boats up to 150 ft. in length.

“By getting this marina back up and going, we’ll bring these boats back to our area,” said Fussell.

Marina officials said the marina is expected to be open to boats and customers at the beginning months of 2022.