Bay Point Golf Club hosts 3rd annual golf tournament to benefit Folds of Honor

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Community members golfed for a good cause Saturday morning.

Bay Point Golf Club held their 3rd Annual Charity Golf Tournament benefits Folds of Honor.

A military foundation that provides scholarships for the children and spouses of military service members that have been killed or wounded serving our country.

“It’s just great to be here and have patriots like we have here that really get it and understand it. Ya know, nowadays a lot of people think freedom really is free and it’s not and it’s Folds of Honor, every day is Veterans Day. And every day is memorial day and we honor those service members and we are going to continue to do that,” Folds of Honor Vice President of Gulf Relations Tony Biata said.

On Saturday, their goal was to raise $30,000 which will help six different families.

Scholarship recipient Elizabeth O’Haire was among those who have been impacted by the foundation.

“I’m the daughter of Lieutenant Commander Raymond O’Hare. My father was killed when I was 3-years-old in a military training accident when he was in the navy,” said O’Hare.

Folds of Honor will give out 7,000 scholarships for this academic year and since 2007 they’ve awarded 35,000 scholarships.



“Folds of Honor has not only given me the opportunity to graduate debt-free and engage in several different volunteer and research opportunities in undergrad, but they also provided us a family. Folds of Honor has really been a family to us and they remind us that our dad’s sacrifice hasn’t been forgotten every day,” O’Hare said.

O’Hare graduated college in 2019 and finished her master of education in June.

College student Reagan Swindler said the scholarship is helping her achieve her dreams.



“I’m also really grateful for Folds of Honor and what they have done for me for my education.”

Around $1.8 million in scholarships from Folds of Honor will be given to students in Florida this year.



“To all of those who have lost a family member and who are pursuing their education you can do this,” O’Hare. “You have the power to do this and honor this service member God Bless you all and God Bless America.”

For more information visit their website.