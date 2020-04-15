Bay Parkway’s second phase begins

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – Traffic congestion on Panama City Beach Parkway could soon decrease, thanks to Bay Parkway’s second phase.

City leaders broke ground on segment two Tuesday at the intersection of Bay Parkway and North Pier Park Drive.

Beach officials said the second phase will help both residents and anyone traveling through the area as it will provide an alternate route to Back Beach Road.

City councilman Hector Solis said alleviating congestion around the Pier Park area will be a big improvement.

“We really believe that this second leg, once its complete down to Nautilus, bypassing the Pier Park area, is really going to be what the city needed to be able to bypass visitor traffic as it comes in,” Solis said. “And those that are from the East end trying to leave the city quickly, be able to jump on a bypass, and not have to worry about it. A road that’s going to have potential for expansion later.”

Leaders expect the road to be complete in the next year and a half.