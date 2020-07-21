Bay jail sees more inmates with symptoms

Bay County Jail officials are still working to stop the spread of COVID-19 inside the facility.

Warden Rick Anglin said that five inmates have now tested positive for the illness. Those inmates were inside a 50 person dorm but were removed and isolated when they began showing symptoms of fever.

Anglin said the 50-person dorm where the inmates were originally housed is also locked down. He added that the jail is testing inmates inside the unit over time.

“We’re trying to contain that within that unit,” Anglin said. “As you can imagine it is very, very difficult to social distance in the inmate population. It is virtually impossible. That’s why it’s so important that we try to keep it from ever getting into the dormitory.”

Meanwhile, jail officials and health workers are also trying to keep employees safe, Anglin said.

“Actually we have already tested a significant number of our employees. we’ve been testing over time both voluntarily and out of necessity,” he added.

Anglin said inmates are also issued masks and they are required to wear them when they leave the dorms and move around the jail. The jail is already keeping visitors outside and only allowing visitation via video conference calls.