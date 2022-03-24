PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s deputies released more details Thursday afternoon about Wednesday’s murder-suicide.

Deputies said they were notified about a social media post by a man that led investigators to believe the man making the post had killed someone and then intended to kill himself near the Hathaway Bridge.

They located the man’s vehicle and his body inside the vehicle at a boat ramp on the south side of the west end of Hathaway Bridge. He was dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“Deputies also did a welfare check on the other person mentioned in the post at a residence on Panama City Beach. The second body was discovered in this residence,” officials wrote in a news release. “The investigation remains ongoing, but investigators now believe that evidence indicates this was a murder-suicide. They believe the man found in the vehicle, identified as David Haram, killed the victim before posting on social media and then taking his own life.”

The family of the victim requested that the Sheriff’s Office not release her name.

