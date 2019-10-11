Bay High students remember Hurricane Michael through ceremony

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)- Like many schools in the area, Bay High school was heavily damaged by Hurricane Michael.

One year later, their campus still needs work, but students are staying positive.

Bay High students held a moment of silence at 10:10 a.m. to symbolize the heartache and struggle throughout the past year.

The campus was so heavily damaged that students had to relocate to Jinks Middle School while crews worked. Now back at Bay High School, they used Thursday morning to remember the storm through art and song.

Staff said although they’ve come a long way at bay, they know the community is still struggling.

The group even planted a time capsule to remember the one year anniversary of Hurricane Michael.