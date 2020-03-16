Bay High students host “Princess for a Day” event

PANAMA CITY, Fla, (WMBB) — At Bay High School on Saturday, a student organization gave students a day to remember.

The Health Occupation Students of America (HOSA) club hosted the event, “Princess for a Day.”

Teachers nominated 15 young women at Bay High based on their grades, attendance and need, to give them a day of pre-prom beauty.

Dilliards donated prom dresses and accessories for the students to keep, and community members donated shoes, makeup bags and nail appointments for those students to be prom-ready, even if they weren’t financially able.

“Everybody’s so motivating and you just walk in when you get your dress and everything, and everybody’s telling each other how beautiful they look,” said Bay High HOSA President, Abbie Williamson.

She also said she hopes the event inspires others to know that doing something special for other people doesn’t take as much time as some may think, especially when groups work together.

