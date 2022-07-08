PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local Bay High student is coming up with creative ways to give back to his community.

Kaia Hajik, a junior at Bay High School and VFW Eagle Scout of the Year enjoys creating his own community service projects.

His latest project involved creating bike racks for University Academy.

Each bike rack is designed in patriotic colors to pay tribute to the communities ties to the military.

He uses all of his own money from cutting lawns to make them at $150 a piece.

Hajik said he got they idea after finding three bike racks that were going to be thrown in the dump.

“Well I always think the little things are what make the community um together and become a whole. Doing a good turn daily and just bike racks,” Hajik said. “This is a very compact community so most of the children bike to school and I just think its the little things that count.”

He plans to refurbish a third bike rack and place it at Bay High School.