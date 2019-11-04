High school student charged after allegedly getting 14-year-old pregnant

Raul Jimenez-Perez

Springfield, Fla. (WMBB) – A 19-year-old high school student was charged with lewd and lascivious battery after a 14-year-old named him as the father of her unborn child.

Bay County Sheriff’s deputies wrote in an arrest affidavit that Raul Jimenez-Perez was 19 when he began a sexual relationship with the 14-year-old in February of this year. The two were both students at Bay High School.

The girl is now seven months pregnant. When confronted by investigators Jimenez-Perez confessed to the relationship and said the child was his. Jimenez-Perez appeared before a judge Monday afternoon. He is being held on a $25,000 bond