PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 19-year-old Bay High student is accused of attacking a student in the football locker room, according to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office.

Jaques Lee, 19, was charged with sexual assault “after one of two juvenile victims reported the incident to a Bay High School guidance counselor,” deputies wrote.

On Tuesday, Lee texted one of the victims and invited her to the locker room, they added.

“The second victim went with the first because she felt concerned for her friend going alone,” deputies wrote. “When the two victims arrived at the locker room, the first victim engaged in sexual activity with Lee. After a short while, Lee stated he wanted to engage in sexual activity with the second victim, but she refused.”

Deputies said Lee attacked the second victim and tried to force her to have sex with him. Also, the lights in the area were turned off during the attack.

“The second victim resisted and kicked Lee in his knee, which had been previously injured. Lee hit her and pushed her to the ground and began to choke her,” deputies wrote. “The lights came back on in the locker room and Lee stopped. The two victims fled.”

Lee was arrested and charged with sexual battery and lewd and lascivious battery and taken to the Bay County Jail. Deputies said more charges are expected.

Bay District officials released a statement on the incident Wednesday afternoon.

“We were horrified to learn of this alleged assault on campus and are doing all we can to support the victims in this case. We cannot comment further on an ongoing law enforcement investigation but are confident in the judicial process and the work of our partners at the Bay County Sheriff’s Office,” they wrote. “Student safety is, and always will be, our number one priority and we’re constantly reviewing our policies and procedures to ensure we’re providing the safest environments possible for our students and staff. We want to assure our parents, and our entire community, that we will not tolerate criminal activity on our campus and we will leverage every resource we have to remove any students who are intent on breaking the law.”