Friends and family remember the life of recent Bay High grad Maddie Hayes

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A recent graduate of Bay High School tragically lost her life in a car accident early Saturday morning.

According to her family members, the 18-year-old was set to attend Florida Atlantic University with a full academic scholarship.

She was also a member of the Color Guard, Bay High Girl’s Weightlifting team and was an AICE Honor Student.

Hayes’ family members have set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral costs. If you are interested in donating, click here.

Bay High School will also host a candlelight vigil at 6 p.m. Monday, June 21 in the Cobb Gym in honor of Hayes.