Bay Haven, North Bay Haven and Deerpoint Elementary on lockdown

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Multiple schools are on lockdown Thursday morning as deputies search for a dangerous suspect in the area.

The charter schools Bay Haven and North Bay Haven were locked down officials said. Superintendent Bill Husfelt said on Twitter that Deer Point Elementary is on ‘soft lockdown’ out of an abundance of caution.

Husfelt previously tweeted that Hutchison Beach Elementary was on a ‘soft lockdown’ as well. However, that lockdown was caused by the search for a different suspect near the school. That suspect was arrested by Panama City Beach Police and lockdown has been lifted.

Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputies and other agencies are involved in the search. Agency officials said the suspect ran while officers were serving a warrant. They described him as dangerous but added that while an earlier alert said he was armed they have no confirmation that he is actually armed. A photo of the suspect is expected to be released later this morning.

This is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.