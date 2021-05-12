Bay Haven changes mask rules

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay Haven Charter Academy has changed its rules about masks in classrooms.

The change comes the day after the Bay District School Board changed the rules for their students. Starting Thursday masks will be optional for students and staff.

Larry Bolinger, the Chief Education Officer for Bay Haven explained the decision in an email to staff and parents Wednesday afternoon.

Here is the email:

Dear Haven Family,

In consultation with the principals, our medical staff and our Board of Directors, tomorrow, May 13, mask wearing by students and staff will be optional. We feel that the number of positive cases and the risk of transmission of COVID is at a low ebb on our campuses and,therefore, warrants this change.The safety of our students and staff are, first and foremost, our number one priority. So, I want to thank all of you for your patience as we took today to weigh the pros and cons of making this decision. I also want to thank those of you who sent very constructive and informative emails which aided us in coming to this decision.

Respectfully,

Larry