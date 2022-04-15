HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The U.S. Marshal’s and the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office nabbed a fugitive from Bay County Friday.

Johnny Sparks, 36, was found and arrested at a home off Red Road in Ponce de Leon, officials said. Investigators had been searching for Sparks since Wednesday when he sped off from a Bay County Sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop and then ran into a wooded area near the Breakfast Point neighborhood, deputies said.

Multiple agencies joined the search for Sparks and schools in the area were locked down for much of the day.

Bay County Sheriff’s officials said Sparks had an extensive criminal history.