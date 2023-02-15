PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay Education Foundation is gearing up to host its Strides for Scholars Fun Run & 5k on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Those interested in participating can meet at 9:00 a.m. at 11th and Balboa in Panama City.

This pet-friendly event will feature special medals for the top finishers, a special performance from the Southport Pep Squad, hot cocoa, and a light breakfast.

Proceeds from this event will go to benefit the Bay Education Foundation, which provides opportunities for Bay District faculty and students. According to the Foundation’s Executive Director, Kelly Landenburg, some of these opportunities include classroom grants for teachers, employee tuition assistance, and scholarships for graduating senior.

To pre-register for this event, you can click here, or you can sign up on the day of the event.