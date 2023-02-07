PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Applications for next year’s Bay District Schools Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten opens Wednesday morning.

Applications are available to any child who will be 4-years-old before September 2023.

Enrollment is first come first serve and unfortunately last year about 300 students that signed up were not given a spot.

Bay county officials say when kids are enrolled in pre-k it makes a notable difference.

“It has been reported to us that the kindergarten teachers really can tell who’s come from a voluntary pre-K classroom and who hasn’t,” VP of Pre- k Coordination Jennifer Lathem- Walters I think it has more to do with the rules, routines and procedures of how school runs than academics.”

The programs will run Monday thru Friday morning from 730 to 10:45. And for a small fee parents can opt to have their children stay till 3:30.

Parents won’t find out till the end of April whether their child is accepted to the program.

Click here for additional information and the application.