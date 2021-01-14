Bay District won’t compete in Gulf Co. Wrestling tournament after COVID outbreak

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Local high school grapplers will not be able to compete in a wrestling tournament this weekend because of a coronavirus outbreak in Gulf County.

Gulf County schools are closed after an outbreak there and the Gator Brawl Wrestling Tournament was scheduled to take place in Wewahitchka Saturday.

“After consulting with our district nursing team and our coaches, Bay District Schools made the difficult decision to cancel all participation in athletics in Gulf County this weekend,” District officials wrote in a statement. “We are aware that Gulf County schools are currently closed due to COVID concerns and it’s best that our student-athletes not travel there this weekend. We know this is disappointing for our athletes, our coaches and our families but we will always err on the side of student safety.”