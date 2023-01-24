PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District will delay the start of school for three hours Wednesday because of concerns over severe weather, school officials said Tuesday.

The move comes after district leaders consulted with News 13’s Chief Meteorologist Ross Whitley.

“All schools will open three hours later and all buses will run three hours later than usual. For example, a school with a normal start time of 7:30 a.m. will now start at 10:30 a.m. A bus stop that is usually at 6 a.m. will be at 9 a.m.,” officials wrote in a news release.

The district added that “Dismissal times will remain the same and our principals will work with any students who may need weather-related excused absences.”

Severe weather and possible tornadic activity is in the forecast for the Panhandle Wednesday morning.

“Gust up to 45 are possible without thunderstorms within thunderstorms wind stronger than 60 mph are possible. Within the line of storms, rotation will be possible leading to a moderate tornado threat, for the most part, the concern will be quick spin-ups but a stronger tornado is possible,” Whitley said. “Have multiple ways to get warnings tonight and be ready to act if a warning is placed over your area.”