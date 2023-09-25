

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Bay County Schools Superintendent, Mark Mcqueen, said Friday that he is considering ways to increase school district employee pay.

McQueen posted a 3-minute video on the district’s Facebook page. In the video, he mentioned the 700-million-dollar school board budget that just passed. The budget did not include a property tax increase.

What it does include, McQueen said, is a lot of state and federal COVID relief money and FEMA funding.

“There’s a lot of money in that budget,” McQueen said.

He also said he plans to take action.

“I plan to take steps immediately in partnership with both unions and implement new salary structures that help us to attract and retain the best employees for our children,” McQueen said. “That work begins in earnest with a complete overhaul of our current approach a needs-based assessment and a budget analysis.”

He added that he has begun talking to the unions about raises, but the Superintendent asked everyone to be patient with the process.

News 13 reached out to the school district to ask McQueen, how much money he is proposing and where he plans to get it. Unfortunately, the district did not comment.

We also reached out to the teacher’s union, who scheduled an interview on Friday but when we showed up, they canceled.