Bay District Schools working with law enforcement after threat at Deane Bozeman

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District Schools is looking into a threat after a student at Deane Bozeman School has reported overhearing another student make a disturbing comment.

On the school’s Facebook page, it says a student overheard another student make a disturbing comment, and the school resource officer is working with law enforcement to resolve the issue.

According to the post, there will be extra law enforcement officers will be on campus out of an abundance of caution.

