To ensure the safety of students – Bay District Schools will mandate masks on buses.

Bus drivers and monitors will watch to make sure students are doing their best to social distance on the bus instead of the typical three kids to one seat.

Board members say they will also be sanitizing the buses everyday to keep them as safe as possible.

Bay District Schools sent a survey to parents about transportation methods for their children.

About 70 percent of them say they do not envision their children riding the bus this year.

“Parents are finding other ways to get their students to school if they are not comfortable with the bus, and we know for some the bus is the only option and we are pleased to offer that option,” said Sharon Michalik, the Bay District Schools Communications Director.

Michalik says if the school board passes the bay link option there is a possibility that fewer students will ride the bus to begin with – making it easier for kids to spread out both inside the classrooms and on buses.