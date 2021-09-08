Bay District Schools welcomes students displaced by Hurricane Ida

A handful of students have enrolled in Bay District Schools after being displaced by Hurricane Ida.

PANAMA CITY, FLA. (WMBB) — Bay District Schools is helping families from Louisiana who were forced to flee from Hurricane Ida.

The school system is welcoming students into its classrooms. Already, a handful of students will be placed into schools, once their paperwork is finalized.

“We actually have had several applicants that have come and said that they have lost everything in Hurricane Ida,” Sharon Michalik, Bay District Schools Director of Communications said. “So we’re working with them on getting the ID and the documentation that they need. But we’re setting them up for applicant profiles, we know that we will gather that documentation and work with them and they’re interviewing. So we’re definitely here to help those people get settled and help their kids sign up for school.”

Families impacted by Hurricane Ida that are interested in enrolling in Bay District Schools can contact BDS to find more information.

