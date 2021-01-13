Bay District Schools updating classrooms to the latest technology

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District Schools is looking to keep their classrooms up to date with the latest technologies.

Smart classrooms, ‘Canvas’ and chrome-books have been the new normal since distance learning and Bay Link was introduced to the district. With constant repairs and maintenance issues, district staff says it is no longer cost-effective.

The proposal is estimating new technology in 1,400 classrooms would be around $7,000,00 without installation. That means $5,000 per classroom. It would be paid for entirely by the half-cent sales tax.

“10 years ago we paid $30,000,000 to make those classrooms modern, well a lot’s changed in 10 years with technology. So the next wave would be much less expensive, about 60% less than what we did the first time. It would be an upgrade to the most modern technology in the classroom and I think the board is very interested in that,” said Superintendent of Schools, Bill Husfelt.

The proposal will come before the school board again in two weeks. If passed, it will include charter schools as well.

