Bay District Schools to be closed on Tuesday

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Schools in Bay County will be closed on Tuesday, August 17.

Bay District Schools released the following message on Facebook Monday afternoon:

“We certainly hope that all of our Bay District Schools students, staff and family members and entire community are staying safe from Tropical Storm Fred and that any damage to our area is minimal. Like you, we have been watching and following the immediate forecasts all day. We are certain that the rain and some flooding will continue throughout the day, therefore our teams cannot safely access any damages to our campuses yet. With that in mind, we have made the decision to cancel school tomorrow (Tuesday, 8/17/21) so that our crews have time to safely assess our campuses and address any issues before students and staff return to school on Wednesday, August 18th. Safety is, and always will be, our first priority. At the discretion of coaches and principals, athletic practices or events can be held, after noon on Tuesday, assuming participants can travel safely to the venue. Bay Base will not be open on Tuesday. Thank you for your continued support and understanding. We look forward to welcoming our students and staff back to school on Wednesday and we, like you, wish we didn’t have the interruption to our new school year. We do not yet know about any make-up days required but will let you know as soon as a final determination has been made in consultation with the Florida DOE.”