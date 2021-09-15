Bay District Schools taking action against viral Tik Tok challenge

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A social media challenge is causing problems for schools across the country, including Bay District Schools.

The TikTok challenge encourages students to vandalize school bathrooms and the district is asking parents for help to prevent students from participating in the challenge.

Middle school and high school students are vandalizing bathrooms and posting videos on TikTok. School authorities said the vandals are harming other students, by wasting soap and toilet paper.

“We’ve got to get them to realize that first of all you’re going to get caught most likely and you’re going to have to suffer the consequences,” Superintendent Bill Husfelt said. “We just want our kids to, we know they’re going to make dumb, stupid mistakes. We all do when we’re young. And we just need to remind them there are consequences of that.”

Surveillance cameras are not allowed inside the bathrooms, so the district has placed cameras in the hallways outside of restrooms to identify the vandals.