Bay District Schools summer school going virtual

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Bay District Schools summer school programs will be going virtual this year.

Both the 3rd Grade Reading Camp and traditional ESE summer school programs will be offered online during the month of June.

Superintendent Bill Husfelt said the safety of the students and staff is their top priority.

He said the summer programs are important, but they are not in a place to return to the traditional classroom setting yet.

Director of ESE instruction Kimberly Edwards said she’s happy they are able to continue summer education for students in the area.

“We were very thrilled to be able to offer distance learning,” Edwards said. “For us, distance learning refers to both virtual options for our students that have accessibility as well as continuing with some paper packets for students that have limited access.”

She said it was extremely important they continue to educate students during the summer months.

“Continue to provide support over the gap so that we don’t have regression, that is really the main thing we want to fight against is we don’t want our students with significant learning difficulties to regress in their academics or maybe in their behaviors,” Edwards said.

Bay District Schools will reevaluate summer distance learning in July.