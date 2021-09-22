Bay District Schools still awaiting math and science textbooks

Over a month after school began, BDS is still awaiting textbooks at nine schools.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Nine schools throughout Bay District School are still waiting for textbooks ordered on July 1. 

The school system is without some math and science textbooks for grades six through eight. The books are currently in Jacksonville, FL but the delivery company does not have enough drivers to deliver the textbooks across the state.

Without textbooks, schools are using digital copies. 

“We hope any day,” Bay District Schools Supervisor of Instructional Technology Rhonda Sumpter said, about when the books will arrive. “We follow up with them, unfortunately, they’re not like UPS and they don’t have a tracking number per se. But we call them every day and they assure us they’re on routes, and they stop at all the different school districts, and they’re dropping them off as we speak.”

Sumpter said districts throughout the state are all awaiting textbooks to arrive. Bay Districts July 1 order is when the school system orders books every year.

