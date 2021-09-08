Bay District Schools sees hundreds of applicants at job fair

PANAMA CITY, FLA. (WMBB) — Bay District Schools saw hundreds of applicants at its job fair on Wednesday. The school is looking to fill around 150 job openings.

Positions include teachers, maintenance workers, custodial staff, and other openings.

“We got started, well officially we got started at 9 o’clock but we had people waiting for us at 8:30 which was amazing,” Sharon Michalik, Bay District School Director of Communications said. “So we are welcoming people, we are applying online over here, doing onsite interviews, we’ve got HR set up over here.”

Some applicants were being hired immediately, on-site, and sent across the room, where human resources were set up to complete the hiring process.

“My wife called me and said that on Facebook she’d seen a posting for the job fair,” Quentin Nunnery, an applicant said. “And I was like ‘hey that’s a God moment’ so I’m going to use that and so I came out here, waited the week for it to happen and came out here today and did an interview, and was pretty excited.”

With so many applicants, some schools were sure that they would fill their remaining openings by the end of Wednesday.

“The applicants that I’ve seen today have been qualified,” Kayla Shepard, an Assistant Administrator at Hutchinson Beach Elementary School said. “They have experience, we’ve had some that didn’t have experience but are very excited about the opportunity, especially to be a paraprofessional, and just supporting our students within our school.”

After hiring is completed, Shepard said the class sizes would diminish, and allow the school to run more efficiently.

“The class sizes right now are a little bit bigger, but with the extra kindergarten teacher it will definitely bring the size of our classrooms down,” Shepard said. “And they’ll get more support from the teacher and for the paraprofessionals that will help in those classrooms.”

If you are interested in working for Bay District Schools but missed the job fair, you can find more information on their website.