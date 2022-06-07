PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District Schools is receiving more money for school security and student mental health programs after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the bill (HB 1421) on Tuesday.

The bill requires school resource officers to complete crisis intervention training. It also requires officers to be present and involved in active assailant emergency drills.

“We want to make sure that our schools are equipped with the latest technology and the latest equipment to ensure that we’re doing everything we can on the school district side to ensure that our students are as safe as possible,” Bay District Schools Executive Director of Operations Josh Balkom said.

Balkom said the school district will receive additional resources for student mental health and school safety.