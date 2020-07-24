Bay District Schools prepare for a different kind of school year

Parents are worried about students getting full attention, teachers are concerned about how the Bay Link plan will work.

The 2020 school year will be different for parents, teachers and students. Parents are worried about students getting full attention, teachers are concerned about how the Bay Link plan will work. All of the changes are causing people around the district to have questions.

“I mean you could talk for hours about the ‘what ifs’ and the situations and things that could happen,” said Denise Hinson, the Association of Bay County Educators President.

Hinson says she understands the frustrations coming from teachers.

“I guess the perception is that teachers are thinking the brunt of this and I guess we are,” said Hinson. “We are the ones having to make the changes.”

When they head back to school july 29th, teachers will train with a streaming platform called canvas. Hinson says they believe bay link is the best option for students.

“We know what they need, we go the distance, we work the extra hours that it takes to do what we need to do for each and every child,” said Hinson

Some teachers believed they would be recording their class all day and children would sit in-front of the computer for seven hours. But that’s not the case.

Teachers will upload a 10 to 15 minute video explaining the concept and then work with the students in class while the students at home do the same.

“The nice thing for the students at home is they’ll be able to watch that as many times as they need to,” said Sharon Michalik, the Bay District Schools Communications Director. “Maybe I didn’t get it on the first try but I can sit there and watch it three times in a row.”

As teachers begin to get more comfortable with the canvas software they can turn on the chat box setting so students can send in questions directly to the classroom. Teachers will also be available to answer questions through email.

Another misconception is that students can flip between staying at home and brick and mortar.

Those who select brick and mortar will learn in school 5 days a week and those who select bay link will learn from home 5 days a week for the time being.

On-campus students can only switch if they come in direct contact with the virus and have to self-isolate.

“So it’s not like I could decide today I’m going to school to visit my friends and tomorrow I’m going to be a Bay Link kid because I don’t want to get out of bed,” said Michalik.

And if it becomes necessary, teachers will have the option to stream into their classrooms. If this is the case, the school will bring in another adult to assist with class management.

The school board will vote on the bay link option at Tuesday’s meeting. If it is approved they will then ask parents to go to their parent portal the following week to select if they want their child to attend in person or virtual schooling.