BDS is looking at land for school in PCB.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District Schools continues to grow and plans to add another school in the next several years.

Several weeks ago the district announced plans to build and expand schools in Panama City and Southport.

On Thursday Superintendent Bill Husfelt told Panama City Beach Council members that the district was looking to purchase a couple of pieces of property.

He said the district plans to build one or two schools, which would be for kindergartners through eighth grade.

“It would be at the west end toward somewhere around the 79 and Back Beach Road area, around there,” Husfelt said. “Somewhere between maybe Back Beach and West Bay that kind of area there. Now it doesn’t mean we’re closing West Bay. I think West Bay’s still at capacity but what we’re looking at is probably a K-8 school. Maybe two K-8 schools.”

Husfelt said the district will have a location picked within the next six months. Construction should begin in the next two to three years.