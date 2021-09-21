Bay District Schools offering COVID vaccines to students and staff

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District Schools and Walmart partnered to offer a free COVID vaccination clinic at the school offices in Panama City on Wednesday.

Bay District officials said over 150 employees expressed interest in receiving a shot at the clinic. For students hoping to get vaccinated, they must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

“I think the Delta variant has caused some people a lot of concern,” BDS Director of Communications Sharon Michalik said. “I think that almost everybody in our community knows somebody who’s had COVID recently, or has been hospitalized due to COVID, or even has passed away. And so I think that people want to do all they can to protect themselves, and a vaccine is certainly one avenue to do that.”

Students and staff who missed the vaccination clinic can attend clinics at Arnold High School or Highland Park Elementary on Thursday from 3-5 p.m.