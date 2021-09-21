Bay District Schools offering COVID vaccines to students and staff

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Students and staff of Bay District Schools can receive free COVID-19 vaccinations at sites this week.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District Schools and Walmart partnered to offer a free COVID vaccination clinic at the school offices in Panama City on Wednesday.

Bay District officials said over 150 employees expressed interest in receiving a shot at the clinic. For students hoping to get vaccinated, they must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

“I think the Delta variant has caused some people a lot of concern,” BDS Director of Communications Sharon Michalik said. “I think that almost everybody in our community knows somebody who’s had COVID recently, or has been hospitalized due to COVID, or even has passed away. And so I think that people want to do all they can to protect themselves, and a vaccine is certainly one avenue to do that.”

Students and staff who missed the vaccination clinic can attend clinics at Arnold High School or Highland Park Elementary on Thursday from 3-5 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

World Alzheimer's Day

Streetscape Project in Panama City

Panama City Weather Forecast: 9/21/21

Red tide resurgence in South Walton and Bay County

City of Springfield approves new millage rate

More Local News

Don't Miss