PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — School staffing shortages have been a bitter reality for school districts across the state for quite some time now.

The Florida Education Association reported there were 9,500 job openings at the beginning of this year and more than 100 of those are here in Bay County.

Around 120 jobs are currently open at Bay District Schools from teachers, to bus drivers, to paraprofessionals.

While teacher shortages around the country can be attributed to COVID-19, hiring challenged began in Bay County after Hurricane Michael.

“These numbers are not any more alarming for us than they have been like last year and the year before, and the year before that,” said BDS Communications Director, Sharon Michalik. “So, I think between the hurricane making housing more difficult to find here and then of course COVID presenting its own challenges.”

Michalik said a lack of affordable housing has been the biggest challenge to hiring.

“We have had many instances where people from out of state have been hired, have agreed to come for the salary being offered, they’re excited, they’re ready to get started, and then they have to email the principal a couple of weeks later and say I can’t find anywhere I can afford to live on the salary that you’re offering,” Michalik said. “‘I’m okay with the salary, but it’s the rents that are so high.'”

The school district is hoping to fill more positions by the first day of school on August 10, with a July 21 job fair.

“Not having teachers on the first day of school is really rough. It means that classes are bigger that we would like them to be and then if we hire people later in the year, then we have to divide the classes and that’s tough on the kids, that’s tough on the parents so that’s obviously not our goal,” Michalik said.

The district currently had 64 teaching vaccines and 57 support staff openings.

The July 21st job fair will take place from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. at the Nelson Building located at 1311 Balboa Avenue, Panama City, Florida 32401.

To learn more about available jobs at Bay District Schools, click here.