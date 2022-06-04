BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District Schools administrators are planning for the future. They are looking for land in Springfield, Callaway and Parker to build more schools.

Administrators said housing development makes another facility necessary.

The district is currently working with architects on school designs at different sites. Officials said the district is four years away from needing a new school.

“Just looking at the growth throughout the county we just can’t pin it down to one area,” Bay District Schools Facilities Executive Director Lee Walters said. “We can’t just say the beach is the only area growing, we can’t just say the north of the county’s growing. We just can’t say eastside of town is growing. It’s growth everywhere.”