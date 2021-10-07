Bay District Schools is asking parents to fill out the survey on how to use incoming funds

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BDS is asking parents to answer a survey on how best to use incoming money.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Parents have the chance to recommend how Bay District Schools will use its funds of $2.3 billion in funding the state of Florida will receive as part of the federal government’s American Rescue Plan.

Part of the plan requires the input of parents. Some of the survey options include tutoring, extending the school days, or even extending the school year. The money cannot be used for purposes outside of students’ direct learning.

“So this money isn’t, it’s not funding for raises, for example, those kinds of things,” Bay District Schools Director of Communications Sharon Michalik said. “It is funding directed for helping students make up for learning that they lost as a result of pandemic related closures, distanced learning, quarantines, those kinds of things.”

Parents have until Friday afternoon to respond to the survey. Parents can answer the survey through an email sent out by the school system, or through a link on the Bay District Schools Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

TROPIC TOPICS: Rain, Rain, Go Away

Bonifay Kiwanis Club to host 76th Annual Rodeo

Panama City Weather Forecast: 10/7/21

Customer alleges Cricket Wireless is charging sister's bank account after sister's death

Damaged Bay Town Trolley transit shelters to be replaced

Back Beach Road widening plans move forward at meeting

More Local News

Don't Miss