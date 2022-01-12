Bay District Schools hoping to fill 87 job openings

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District Schools continues its search for staff and faculty openings. The district currently has 87 open positions.

The openings vary from teaching positions, to support jobs and even a couple of administration openings.

“We’ve reached a critical point in education and the longer we go without having qualified, certified teachers, the bigger the gaps are getting for our children and ultimately this impact is going to be felt for years to come,” Callaway Elementary School Principal Andra Phillips said.

The district is dealing with consistently high turnover.

“As soon as we can fill a vacancy it seems there’s another vacancy that comes open that we have to fill. So it’s been an ongoing problem for the entire school year,” Bay District Schools Executive Director of Human Resources Shirley Byas said.

Phillips is looking to hire for three positions at Callaway Elementary School. Rutherford High School is searching for 12 people. Breakfast Point Academy has four openings.

“It doesn’t matter who you are, administrators included,” Phillips said. “I’ve covered classes, I teach classes. Whatever we have to do to serve the students of Bay County, we’re willing to do. And we want them to have the best education experience in spite of things that are happening outside of the school and in the world that we have no control over.”

Phillips has had to ask teachers to teach subjects that they generally don’t teach.

“I’m now looking to see if I can get the STEAM teacher to take on a class of math for an hour and a half,” Phillips said. “Which means I would have to fill the STEM class. And so in order to fill the STEM class I might need the librarian to step into that role of teaching one class of STEAM.”

For those interested in working for the school district, there are many options available.