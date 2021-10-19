Bay District Schools holding a forum to answer parents questions Tuesday night

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District Schools is holding an online community forum Tuesday night at 6 p.m. for parents with questions for the Bay District School Board.

Parents will be able to ask school board members about issues like transportation, COVID protocol, discipline issues, and whatever other questions they may have. The online meeting will be moderated by community members Tony Bostick and Mike Cazalas.

“It’s a good way for people to communicate and figure out if they would like to get involved,” Bay District Schools Superintendent Bill Husfelt said. “One of the things that I’m going to push for is I hope that everyone that’s online wants to be one of our mentors or wants to work for Bay District Schools.”

To join the meeting, visit this link.