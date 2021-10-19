Bay District Schools holding a forum to answer parents questions Tuesday night

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Parents can ask Bay District School Board members questions at community forum.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District Schools is holding an online community forum Tuesday night at 6 p.m. for parents with questions for the Bay District School Board. 

Parents will be able to ask school board members about issues like transportation, COVID protocol, discipline issues, and whatever other questions they may have. The online meeting will be moderated by community members Tony Bostick and Mike Cazalas.

“It’s a good way for people to communicate and figure out if they would like to get involved,” Bay District Schools Superintendent Bill Husfelt said. “One of the things that I’m going to push for is I hope that everyone that’s online wants to be one of our mentors or wants to work for Bay District Schools.”

To join the meeting, visit this link

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Panama City Weather Forecast: 10/19/21

Barktoberfest helping local pups in the area

Barktoberfest helping local dogs in the community second part

Experts suggest an annual house inspection to help prevent fires

City of Springfield unveils plans for new community center

New marine science building coming to North Bay Haven Charter Academy

More Local News

Don't Miss