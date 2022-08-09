PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With schools beginning on Wednesday, Bay District Schools is still looking to fill more than 90 jobs. County schools have 46 support staff positions available.

They’re also looking to find 47 new teachers. But the school system did fill more than 130 jobs in the past month after holding a job fair. They don’t always know which student will show up to a certain school on the first day. That means every filled position is vital.

“It’ll be all hands on deck,” BDS Human Resources Executive Director Holly Buchanan said. “We will have district administrators and teachers. We’ll have paraprofessionals at the school. And we’ll have all of the ESE teachers and interventionists. We’ll have all hands on deck.”