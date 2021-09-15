Bay District Schools has hundreds in quarantine

Dozens of BDS students have tested positive for COVID-19 in most recent update.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District Schools COVID dashboard shows 3% of the overall population has tested positive for COVID, with 30 schools involved.

There are 47 new cases among students and 17 staff members who tested positive. Overall the district has had 647 COVID cases since the school year began on Aug. 10.

Superintendent Bill Husfelt said that this school year, COVID numbers are going to fluctuate. Since the Delta variant is more contagious, more students could become sick.

“It’s higher than it was a year ago,” Husfelt said of the amount of COVID cases. “And it’s because this variant, which a lot of people tend to forget, this isn’t the same COVID that we faced a year ago. This is a totally different COVID. And it’s much more contagious. It is spreading faster. And we’re going to get more and more students get it.”

Currently, there are 564 students and staff throughout the school district quarantining.