Bay District Schools giving coats to students

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — With Winter approaching, and many families still displaced post-storm, making sure students stay warm is important this cold season.

Bay District Schools is combating this issue with the help of donations. They have around $40,000 worth of coats and sweaters for the students.

Donations and local retailers are helping the school district to make this possible.

The Ironman Foundation also donated $50,00 for this cause.

“The vendors that have stepped up and sold us we have 60 and 75 dollar jackets that we’ve been able to get for 10 dollars. So the clearance stuff has just been awesome, making our money go much further,” said BDS Spokeswoman, Sharon Michalik.

The systems’ first priority is to make sure the students in need receive winter gear first.

“So most of the jackets you see in the warehouse today are going to those students that have been identified as homeless or displaced after the storm. We have more than 3,000 of those students so it’s been a real priority of ours to get those jackets to them ASAP,” said Michalik.

Principal at Northside Elementary School, Amy Harvey says she is excited for her students to see the brand new jackets.

“The people are having a lot of trouble still in Bay County, there’s still lots of stress on our parents so this is giving us the ability to take that off parents and make sure that our kids have what they need for this weather that turned cold on us all of the sudden,” said Harvey.

Each school is still atively accepting donations.

“Since the school district we can only give out new items for health-related reasons, but any of our schools will be glad to accept donations of new jackets. They all have students that need them, especially now that the weather is so cold,” said Michalik.

The district plans to distribute the clothing in the coming days.