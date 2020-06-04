Bay District Schools give update on restructuring plans

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay District Schools provided an update on their post Hurricane Michael plans to restructure certain schools.

Superintendent Bill Husfelt said that within a month they will pick an architect on their project to rebuild and combine Everitt Middle School and Springfield Elementary as a K-8.

He also noted that the plan to reconstruct Tyndall Academy, formerly known as Tyndall Elementary School, as a K-8 is still on track. Husfelt said that a 6th grade will be added this year, a 7th grade next year, and eventually an 8th grade.

“One of the main reasons we have started Tyndall is because we know that population is coming back because of the rebuild of the base. So that population keeps increasing and so we already have plans now for a new building to replace one that was destroyed and then additional buildings to help with the K-8 model,” explained Husfelt.

He also stressed that the cost and scope of the projects will depend on FEMA.

“The cost of the facility, what we’re going to build is going to be tied into what we get reimbursed from FEMA and then what the population is at the time or what growth projections we have at the time to what capacity we need to build it at.”

Husfelt added that the Everitt Middle and Springfield Elementary project will take 2 to 3 years from start design to completion.

For Tyndall Academy he expects the necessary buildings to make the school a K-8 to be finished in 3 years.